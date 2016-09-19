 
 
 
Sudan may close border if Juba does not expel rebels

South Sudan FVP Taban Deng Gai (L) meets President of Sudan Omar al-Bashir (R) at the Presidential Palace in Khartoum, August 22, 2016. (Anadolu Agency/AFP- Photo)

September 18, 2016 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese government Sunday it would close border with the South Sudan if the government of President Salva Kiir does not implement its pledge to expel Sudanese armed groups waging war in the two Areas and Darfur.

Last August Khartoum and Juba said that First Vice President Taban Deng Gai discussed during his meetings with the Sudanese officials the presence of rebel group in South Sudan and pledged to take tangible measures within three weeks.

Last week, South Sudanese Army Spokesperson, Lul Ruai Koang, told Sudan Tribune that they will expels rebels fighting its northern neighbour once it receives directives from the high command.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Kamal Ismail said South Sudan’s First Vice President Taban Deng Gai pledged during his recent visit to Khartoum to expel rebel movements from its territory within 21 days.

"Juba’s failure to commit itself to this agreement entails stopping the transit of humanitarian aid through Sudanese territory to the South Sudan," he said in statements to the semi-official Sudanese Media Centre (SMC).

The minister further stressed that they are closely monitoring and watching Juba’s decision on this respect.

"South Sudanese political authorities have to take a clear decision providing to expel (rebel) movements" and "there is no excuse for those who have been warned." he stressed.

Khartoum and Juba trade accusations of support to rebel groups since the secession of South Sudan in July 2011.

The peace agreement on the resolution of the South Sudanese conflict signed in August 2015 provides that the transitional government in Juba would expel Sudanese armed movement.

However hopes for the implementation of the peace agreement fade and observers say Machar group is preparing for a new war against the government in Juba.

(ST)

  • 18 September 23:21, by Mr Point

    Salva Kiir’s government can not be held responsible or accountable for any pledges that other parties believe to have been made and are relying on; relying on Kiir’s government to keep pledges is unbelievably naive; such pledges are unenforceable.

    • 19 September 11:20, by Dijango

      Has the only most liked cowboy questioned his longed war-monger brother Al Bashir for backing his wild traitors and for having them even hosted in Capital Khartoum for political activities?
      Does Khartoum know that, Kiir’s Intelligence has been quiet better than CIA, FBI & NSS of Sudan though their present in the country is immeasurable and noxious?

  • 19 September 11:13, by GoodLuck Adeam

    South Sudan government should have a plan about this boarder issue.either to close it for good or keep it like the boarder of Israel and Palestine.........

  • 19 September 14:39, by William Atak Garang.

    Closing of border is not the last option to the people of South Sudan. Where is Dr. Riak and his Generals at the moment ? is he not in Khartoum ? President Bashir is joking! We know the way of tackling all this issues although the internal War is seen like to have weaken our State, we shall unite ourselves to end this suffering.

