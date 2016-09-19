Sudan renews call for UN reform

September 18, 2016 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s Foreign Minister Ibrahim Ghandour has renewed the call for reforming the United Nations institutions especially the UN Security Council (UNSC) in order to make the international body more transparent and capable of dealing with regional and international challenges and crises.

Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon (right) meets with Ibrahim Ghandour, Sudanese Minister for Foreign Affairs on June 9, 2016 (UN Photo)

Ghandour, who addressed the 17th summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit in Venezuela on Sunday, reiterated his country’s rejection “for the unjust economic sanctions imposed on Sudan”.

He also renewed Khartoum’s refusal to deal with the International Criminal Court (ICC), describing it as political tribunal that only targets African leaders.

The ICC issued arrest warrants for the Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir, his former Interior Minister Abdel Rahim Hussein, the former deputy Interior Minister Ahmed Haroun, and a former militia leader Ali Kushayb.

President al-Bashir is the first sitting head of state to be indicted by the ICC for war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide committed during a counterinsurgency campaign carried out by the army and government militias in Darfur region after the outbreak of rebellion in 2003.

The Sudanese top diplomat underscored his country’s commitment to fight against illegal migration, terrorism and organized crime, stressing the need to enhance the role of the regional organizations in conflict resolution.

In a press release extended to Sudan Tribune on Sunday, the Foreign Ministry said Sudan’s permanent mission to the UN managed to include several items of interest to Sudan in the final document that would be adopted by the NAM Summit.

According to the Foreign Ministry, the Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has underlined the NAM’s support for Sudan in its all issues.

The 17th summit, which took place in Venezuela from 3 to 18 September under the title of “United on the Path for Peace” , has discussed issues related to terrorism, sustainable development and economic cooperation, and the Middle East issues and the impacts of climate.

The preparatory meeting for the NAM was held in Cairo in June 1961.

The NAM came into being 55 years ago when leaders of 25 developing countries met at the Belgrade Conference in September of the same year.

