Machar’s faction says did not go to Juba for war

September 18, 2016 (JUBA) – Officials of the armed opposition faction led by former First Vice President, Riek Machar, have dismissed as “not true” claims by President Salva Kiir’s government that the opposition leader returned to Juba in April to renew violence in a regime change strategy.

President Kiir last week accused the United Nations of allegedly working for a regime change and supporting Machar to carry it out. He also became bitter because the UN mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) extracted Machar at the border and saved his life.

He said when Machar could not succeed in the two years of war which started on 15 December 2013, he signed the peace agreement in August last year in order to continue with the regime change agenda, including violence from within.

But Machar’s officials said this was not true, arguing that the small number of forces they took to Juba clearly indicated that there was no plan to fight in Juba.

“It is not true. We did not return to Juba in order to fight. How could we plan to start another war inside Juba when he had only 1,300 troops brought to the capital with light weapons while Salva Kiir and his group had tens of thousands of troops in and around Juba with heavy weapons, tanks and helicopter gunships. The claim does not make any sense at all,” said James Gatdet Dak, Machar’s spokesman.

Dak said their opposition faction of the Sudan People’s Liberation Army (SPLA-IO) would have insisted on bringing to Juba at least all their 2,910 troops allowed by the agreement, or would have even ensured that they had not less than 10,000 troops, also with their heavy weapons transported to Juba before Machar returned, if they had planned for a fight in Juba.

He said it was instead President Kiir and his group who had the plan to lure Machar to Juba in order to kill him and scrap the peace deal.

“The United Nations report is very clear, it is Salva Kiir and Malong Awan who ordered the recent violence in July in Juba. The UN panel investigated it and clearly held Kiir and his group responsible,” he said.

The opposition leader’s spokesman further added that “President Kiir and his group were responsible for all the messes in the country, “whether it is assassination attempts against Dr. Riek Machar on 15 December, 2013, or on 8 July, 2016 violence in Juba as confirmed by the UN, or corruption as also confirmed in the recent report by The Sentry organization based in the United States.”

Machar and his faction, he added, accepted to return to Juba in April despite the improper security arrangements because he thought that Kiir had changed from his violent behavior after the two years of war.

He however said the opposition group will not give President Kiir another third chance to attempt to lure in and murder Machar in Juba.

“The violent situation in Juba has to change first,” he said.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 18 September 22:55, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

    Faction of Riek Machar denied to a planned coup attempt in Juba on 7th -11th-2016, due to extremely defeated by Kiir Mayardit forces.

    repondre message

  • 18 September 23:14, by Mr Point

    No, you got it wrong, again. Machars bodyguards were outgunned and outnumbered 10 to 1 by the forces assembled by Kiir and Malong.
    This UN report shows Kiir’s government planned the July 2016 violence I Juba to try to murder Machar
    http://www.sudantribune.com/spip.php?article60180

    Do try and quote credible supporting evidence for your argument

    repondre message

    • 19 September 18:01, by Force 1

      That’s how dumb you people and your UN seem to be when you knew you were outnumbered 10 to 1 but still carry out an attack at J1 anyway. Even a second grade kid would know how dangerous it would be to attack ten kids against him!

      repondre message

  • 19 September 09:53, by Dengda

    This childish claim by the president and cohorts, UN realised their mistake to force Riek into Juba with small number of bodyguards and light weapons, that’s why UN transport them back to their base. Weakest the government forces either, 1,000 forces fought 10,000 forces for two days with same number causalities. Minors from GB a lot of loses. the problem now is some Nuer stabbing IO at the back

    repondre message

    • 19 September 09:59, by Dengda

      I like the way Gadet Dak present his arguemnet logically, because citizens can judge too, who saying what. You can tell Taban has visited many counties in just 2 months and Riek didn’t visit any single country in three months. You can judge by yourself why then and why now for FVP? The problem is majority od Nuer who cries in one eye, lost their course. It betrayal to the victims whom they fought

      repondre message

      • 19 September 11:24, by Dijango

        Perhaps, I can take it your way for while, but did somehow blame Dr. Riek for a dodgy thing he kept to himself from CIA instruments whose priorities are to work against government of South Sudan in undermining steps taken about peace so that agreement collapses. Assumptions give people room to think, talk and feel to have necessary contextual clue over some sensitive issues, so either Riek or duos

        repondre message

      • 19 September 18:29, by jubaone

        Dengda,

        I hope you understand the distinction between "counties" and "countries". The question is whether Taban Gai´s visits can be translated into substantial peace dividends for South Sudaanese. 3 months with Taban as FVP, the JMEC has nothing to report on peace implementation, cos it is a dead thing anyway. Kiir and Taban are delusional.

        repondre message

  • 19 September 16:10, by My Land

    The ideas from the greedy is to let the rest died and be free of the things.

    Shame on you!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    repondre message

Comment on this article



