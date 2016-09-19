 
 
 
Monday 19 September 2016

Sporadic gunfire rocks W. Equatoria’s main hospital

September 18, 2016 (YAMBIO) – Heavy gunshots were heard Sunday morning at the main referral hospital in South Sudan’s Western Equatoria state, causing panic among residents in the capital, Yambio.

The map of Western Equatoria in red

Speaking to the congregation at the Episcopal church of South Sudan and Sudan in Yambio town, Major Gen. James Monday said a South Sudanese soldier who visited a colleague in hospital accidentally pulled the trigger.

“People should not panic the gunshot this morning in Yambio civil hospital was by mistake by one of the soldier who came to see the body of his colleague who died yesterday in a car accident," clarified Monday.

An eye witness, who declined to be named, however, contradicted the officer’s account on what occurred at the referral hospital.

A group of soldiers in uniform, he told Sudan Tribune, allegedly entered the hospital premises while holding their guns and stormed the area where a dead colleague lay.

"One of the soldier started shooting at the commander with several bullet and escaped death narrowly and ran to residential area after which body guards of the governor a drives at the hospital to contain the situation," said the eyewitness.

The soldiers reportedly arrested the wife deceased in connection with their colleague’s death and took her to Yambio barracks.

Meanwhile, calm has returned to the hospital and those who fled the hospital have reportedly gone back to the referral facility.

Last week, state authorities warned security personnel and civilians with guns against shooting criminals who break into houses during night hours.

(ST)

Sudan Tribune

