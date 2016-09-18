French diplomat appointed EU’s envoy to Sudan

September 17, 2016 (KHARTOUM) - The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission, Federica Mogherini, has appointed ambassador Jean-Michel Dumond as Head of the EU Delegation to Sudan.
- EU’s ambassador to Sudan Jean-Michel Dumond (EU Photo)
In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune on Saturday, the EU delegation to Sudan said that Dumond has arrived in Khartoum on September 13th, pointing he is expected to present his credentials to the Sudanese government in the coming days.
The French diplomat, who succeeded former Czech envoy Tomas Ulicny, was previously serving as Head of the EU Delegation to the Democratic Republic of Congo.
He also served as ambassador of France to Nigeria and had been posted to Germany, Italy and Romania.
“Ambassador Dumond was also Director for Common Foreign and Security Policy and Deputy-Director for Western Europe at the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs. He devoted a part of his career to the Francophonie” said the statement.
The statement added that the role of Dumond is “to represent the EU in Sudan, to ensure the enhancement of bilateral relations, to promote the values and interests of the European Union, notably peace, democracy, and respect for human rights through political dialogue, development cooperation and humanitarian assistance to the people of the Sudan”.
