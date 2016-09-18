 
 
 
Sunday 18 September 2016

SPLM-Taban officials hold talks in Unity region on peace implementation

September 17, 2016 (BENTIU) - A delegation of 35 members from South Sudan’s armed opposition loyal to First Vice President, Taban Deng Gai are in Northern Liech, one of the country’s new states on peace deal implementation.

Taban Deng Gai addresses delegates after he was sworn-in as South Sudan FVP inside the Presidential Palace in the capital of Juba, July 26, 2016 (Photo Reuters/ Jok Solomun)

Former Mayom county commissioner, John Bol Mayak, said the visiting team discussed a number of issues on with state officials.

“We are happy to receive the delegations, and we now pledge to the general public that the Northern Liech state is for peace,” said Mayak, now a state security advisor.

Last month, he said, the state received several members of the country’s armed forces under the command of Lt. Gen Dor Manjuor as a sign of peace in the country.

Former Unity state security advisor, Manyiew Dak led the delegation, comprising of several senior SPLM-IO members.

Dak separately told Sudan Tribune that he led the over 35-member delegation to Bentiu to spread messages of peace and assure them of the peace implementation.

“Our coming to the state was to assure people and government officials that peace must be implemented in line with Taban Deng Gai’s appointment as the first vice president of the republic of South Sudan,” he said.

Dak stressed that the people of Northern Liech state were for peace, which he said must be embraced by all citizens.

“It is time for us to leave Riek Machar alone and his groups. We assure you that through Gen. Taban Deng and President Salva Kiir, peace will be achieved without any obstacle,” he said.

The armed opposition delegation, officials told Sudan Tribune, will move around the counties informing the public about new development for peace in the country.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 18 September 00:11, by Dinka-Defender-General

    That is right. We peace and security so leave Machar and his groups alone since they are not willing to join peace. We need to open a new charter with General Taban.

    repondre message

    • 18 September 06:21, by Shadrack Nuer Machut

      Bravo! Peace is the only option that makes better changes than war. Let Riek Machar keep mobilizing for war & us for peace until time for eletion comes. Dr. Riek with his tribal politics & tribal supporters can never succeed thro their rebellous & sectarian ideology.

      repondre message

    • 18 September 09:36, by jubaone

      Jienge Defender General,

      Nyagat will remain a nyagat. Lets see how far they can go without Riak. Oh yes! there is peace when over 1 million flee the country, over 5 m are starving, over 780,000 internally displaced, Kiir steals over $30 m, when inflation is over 600%. Taban does not care for Nuer cos he is a jellaba scum.

      repondre message

  • 19 September 10:17, by Thokidine

    Look at human bilia, they never feed up with person, what have Taban done when he was a governor? bribing kiir to maintain him??? what will he do now to the pple when he miserably failed to unite unity state. stops fooling pple pple, just eat ur blood money

    repondre message

Comment on this article



Sudan Tribune

