

September 17, 2016 (KHARTOUM) – Over 2,000 South Sudanese refugees relocated from Khor Omer to Kario camp in Sudan’s East Darfur state, the United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR), said in a new report.

The relocation of the refugees reportedly began on 20 August and as of 9 September, 2,173 refugees from Khor Omer camp had been moved to the new camp.

According to UNHCR, Kario camp, which is located about 45km south of Ed Daein, was selected by authorities to host the refugees coming from the Northern Bahr el Ghazal area of South Sudan.

“The relocation will help decongest Khor Omer and ensure better access to basic services including access to water, sanitation and health services and other assistance in Kario,” the agency said.

Those relocated have reportedly also received shelter materials.

As of 31 August, the total number of South Sudanese in Sudan had exceeded 247,000, the refugee agency said, adding that fluctuating figures in some refugee hosting locations is due to the internal movement of refugees within Sudan, particularly in East Darfur and the Kordofan states where refugees have been seeking seasonal labour.

Meanwhile, over 6,000 South Sudanese were moved by local authorities between 18-19 August, from three open areas in Jabrona sites, located in Ombeda locality (Omdurman) to a new site in Nivasha, 15km from the Jabrona, the UN agency said.

UNHCR, however, said it was not consulted on the relocation of the refugees, but added that it was monitoring the situation closely.

The UN refugee agency said it was engaged in dialogue with the Sudanese Federal Civil Registry to promote the issuance of birth certificates for South Sudanese children born in Sudan.

“Authorities in White Nile and South Kordofan States have indicated they are ready to issue certificates, which UNHCR welcomes,” it said, adding it is currently following up with the authorities at state levels.

