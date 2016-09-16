 
 
 
SPLM-IO leadership to meet in Khartoum: Spokesman

September 16, 2016 (JUBA) – The top leadership of the armed opposition faction of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM-IO) under the leadership of the former First Vice President, Riek Machar, will meet in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, in the next few days, opposition officials have confirmed.

South Sudan’s former FVP Riek Machar, speaking to visitors at his residence in Khartoum, on 1 September 2016 (courtesy photo of SPLM-IO)

“Yes, our leadership will meet in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum. It will take place in the next few days,” confirmed James Gatdet Dak, opposition leader’s spokesperson.

The gathering will be the first since 8 July when fighting erupted in the South Sudan’s capital, Juba, between forces loyal to President Salva Kiir and bodyguards of Machar.

Dak said the meeting will review the situation following the violence “which was ordered by Salva Kiir in an attempt to kill Dr. Riek Machar.”

The renewed war has threatened the collapse of the peace deal signed in August 2015 to end 21 months of the civil war that started in December 2013.

The opposition leader’s spokesman said members of the political bureau and the national liberation council of the SPLM-IO have travelled from Juba, Kampala, Nairobi and Addis Ababa to take part in the Khartoum’s consultative meeting.

He said the meeting may begin on Sunday or Monday.

Machar was transferred to Khartoum from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) after he was extracted by the United Nations at the South Sudan-DRC border.

He fled Juba during the July fighting and walked for 40 days to the neighbouring nation.

He was hospitalized in both DRC and Khartoum on "humanitarian grounds" due to swollen legs and extreme exhaustion.

His health has however stabilized and has been released from hospital weeks ago.

  • 16 September 23:44, by Mr Point

    When Machar arrived for treatment in Khartoum President Kiir’s officials including Michael Makuei Lueth, information minister, and Gordon Buay, a South Sudanese diplomat, claimed that Machar had severe chest infection and his leg was to be amputated.

    It would be shocking if, by simply walking and talking, Machar would prove Kiir’s official spokesmen Buay and Lueth were absolute Liars.

  • 17 September 04:48, by Augustino

    A description of situation does not mean it will happen as it’s but Riek May not be able to make more active as usual. His leadership and his team are weaken badly morally and politically. So no leadership you are talking about. They caused war and paid for it. They will continue paying for it until they surrender to Taban and Buoy.so continue talking in abroad only but never rest in homeland.

    • 17 September 06:32, by choldit

      A liar is always a shameless man. Isn’t it? Look how Augustino just passed over a white lay they spent month talking over. The Dinka council of Evils, aka JCE now trying to distant themselves from the war they cause and put it on their money lovers in person of Taban Deng group and mentally sick Buoay Maliak Chuol. This is becoz they see the beginning of the down fall of their kingdom.

    • 17 September 06:47, by choldit

      on 16sept2016@0601 hour, a group of 35 men defected from Jebel kujur amongst those who were stationed there and join Mandiri men who they have connection with. But not b4 they killed 12 people of the govt soldiers. They now are enjoying bush life with SPLA -io in greater freedom. But the govt is retaliating by stopping UNMISS camp people from moving in hope of staving their children. Is gd regime

    • 17 September 08:57, by jubaone

      Agustino,

      Dr. Riak is a nightmare for jienges. He is alive and well. You want to know, if Taban Gai will join him for the leadership meeting in Khartoum? Yes. Taban is also going to tender his resignation as FVP and hand it back to Machar. Sadly, Machar is likely to reject that. Kiir has screwed himself. Back to square one.

  • 17 September 08:07, by Abdelraman

    The danger for South Sudan is not Machar, but it is government of Sudan, and they have a bad intention to destabilize South Sudan. The most intellectual South Sudanese knew that but some of them are just want a power and they don’t care about the country and innocent people of South Sudan.

    • 17 September 09:32, by Mr Point

      Every time Kiir speaks he talks of a coup or regime change. How many coups has he told us of? How many more coups will there be?
      7 times Kiir said there was a attempted coup and regime change

      2004 John Garang & Nhial Deng Nhial
      2006 Gen. Oyai Deng Ajak
      2007 Gen Mamur
      2011 Majak D’Agoot & Nhial Deng Nhial
      2012 Maj. Gen. Simon Gatwec Dual
      2013 SPLM Former Detainees
      2016 Riek Machar

    • 17 September 18:33, by Mohamed

      We gave you guys a country generating 20 million dollars of oil money per day.
      All the money was spent on weapons and civil war.
      You even invaded Hijleej.
      You still blame Sudan?????
      And your leaders are so innocent......
      You are funny. ..

  • 17 September 09:21, by Dengda

    Would Taban Deng Gai supporters help me answer the following question:
    1. Taban made most the to different countries in just two months as FVP and Riek in three months didn’t pay visit to any country at all. what is your understanding?
    2. Why TDG suppose C.I.C didn’t visit his homeland Greater Upper Nile on peace reconciliation and change in leadership of IO Mission? Something fishy is going on.

    • 17 September 09:29, by Dengda

      contin..
      3. Would Taban has power to united IO members under his leadership? or would continues to keep changes people and bring in his loyalist?
      4.Have Taban has gut to challenge Kiir in 2018 election as leader of IO or will he joint Kiir and remain as Vice president in assume of VP as for Nuer?
      5. Taban work relation at executive level with Kiir is warmth, where are IO army who fought for 2 yr

  • 17 September 11:31, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

    The leadership of SPLM-IO are going to nominate the chairman of the party due to the absent of Dr. Riek Machar,

