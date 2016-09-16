 
 
 
Home | News    Saturday 17 September 2016

South Sudan introduces restriction on medical referrals abroad

September 16, 2016 (JUBA) – Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning in South Sudan has introduced new measures which restrict medical referrals abroad due to the ongoing economic crisis in the young country.

JPEG - 42.7 kb
South Sudan minister Stephen Dhieu Dau (Getty photo)

Minister of Finance, Stephen Dhieu Dau, in an order issued on Wednesday, said there is no budget allocated for medical referrals this year. He said any claims of payment for the referrals has therefore been cancelled.

“All requests for payments and claims from all public institutions, meant for treatment of public officials outside the country are hereby cancelled by this order until the approval of 2016/2017 Financial Year Budget,” Minister Dau wrote in the statement dated 14 September.

“Any public institution or agency that intends to budget for medical referrals must also be done in controlled and verifiably admissible cases,” he further directed in the order seen by Sudan Tribune.

The country has been spending hundreds of thousands of US dollars every year to refer abroad some of its officials for medical treatments. The new order instead suggested the need to improve on the existing hospitals in the country which can be used for the referrals instead of to abroad.

Dau said the ministry together with the ministry of health were working on mechanisms for future referrals.

It remains unclear how the country, hit by economic crisis, plans to secure funds for upgrading of the existing poorly equipped hospitals.

(ST)

  • 17 September 00:41, by Mr Point

    Instead of building hospitals the money has been spent on putting people in hospitals.

    Instead of building schools the money has been spent on $1,000 private school fees for the children of the juba elite.

    Now the economy has been squeezed beyond capacity. There will be no mansions in Kenya for future leaders

    repondre message

    • 17 September 20:13, by jubaone

      Mr. Point,

      Imagine all these stolen dollars was given as credit to South Sudanese medical doctors to open private clinics or put aside as fund to develop a good medical Infrastructure, then his referrals abroad would be stupid. See how Khartoum has benefited from our stolen oil. But with such tailless monkeys in Juba, we’re done.

      repondre message

      • 18 September 14:41, by Mr Point

        You are quite right.

        We will see in the coming weeks if there will be any exceptions to this rule for the senior figures in government

        repondre message

  • 17 September 16:55, by The rock

    That’s a brave dession made there by hon. Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Stephen Dhieu Dau. This ministerial order should immediately be backed by the TGoNU parliament and it’s President Gen. Salva Kiir Mayar it. Please you can refer yourselves on your own, after all you have a lot of money that you have stollen so deal with it. Bravo Minister. ...

    repondre message

Comment on this article



