Namorunyang state assembly re-opens second session

September 15, 2016 (TORIT) - The assembly in Namorunyang, one of South Sudan’s new states has re-opened for its second session after a three-month recess.

JPEG - 59.4 kb
Namorunyang state governor Louis Lobong Lojore (ST)

Majority of lawmakers who spoke at the occasion agitated for institutional reforms.

The assembly speaker, Peter Bosco specifically urged lawmakers to cooperate with line ministries so that a policy statement can drafted as soon as possible.

Government institutions works when there is policy guideline to help them run their activities smoothly with progress in the states institutions, Bosco told the lawmakers.

He specifically appealed to lawmakers to pass resolution allowing the executive to perform.

“There can be no activities done by the executive without resolution passed in the parliament,” he stressed.

Meanwhile the state governor, Louis Lobong Lojore appealed to the country’s lawmakers to work hard towards the development of new state by promoting peace and reconciliation.

“Now that we have been given a state of our own, I wholeheartedly want to inform the people of Namorunyang state that you have been given it with its responsibility”, said the governor.

He appreciated the work of humanitarian agencies for supporting vulnerable people with basic needs especially at a time when the young nation was faces a political and economic crisis.

(ST)

