 
 
 
Home | News    Friday 16 September 2016

UN completes extraction of over 750 S. Sudanese armed oppostion fighters from DRC

First batch of SPLA-IO forces who arrived in Juba on 28 March 2016 (ST Photo)

September 13, 2016 (JUBA) – The number of South Sudan’s armed opposition fighters so far extracted from neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has reached over 750, according to the United Nations spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric.

“In addition to information we shared with you on Friday, the UN Peacekeeping Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO), has continued to extract this group of individuals from the Garamba National Park in the DRC. Yesterday the Peacekeeping Mission extracted an additional 118 persons on humanitarian grounds,” Dujarric said in a statement.

“To date 752 individuals affiliated with the SPLM/A-IO have been extracted,” he added.

Among those extracted, he explained, 631 are in UN-run facilities in three locations inside the DRC, with some receiving medical treatment while others recovering from exhaustion.

“Security arrangements are in place in all locations,” Dujarric said.

He said the UN has continued to engage with both the DRC and the South Sudan authorities as well as regional actors to encourage them to find a solution to the presence of South Sudanese armed individuals in the territory of the DRC.

“Authorities of both countries are regularly informed of actions taken on the ground,” said Dujarric.

"All of those extracted were disarmed before boarding UN helicopters and the UN mission has those weapons secured," he further stressed.

The UN, however, reiterated that its operations were conducted on humanitarian grounds and within the role of contributing to stability in the DRC. It said authorities in South Sudan and of the DRC were all notified the UN’s actions on the ground.

"The UN continues to engage with both DRC and South Sudan authorities to find a solution to the presence of South Sudan fighters within the territory of the DRC," said the UN official.

Meanwhile, the armed opposition faction (SPLM-IO) has confirmed that dozens of their officers who were extracted together with its leader Riek Machar in the DRC have already arrived in Pagak, the General Headquarters, at the Ethiopian border.

“Yes, some of our officers who were accompanying our leader from Juba to the DR Congo have already arrived in Pagak,” Machar’s spokesperson, James Gatdet Dak, told Sudan Tribune Tuesday.

He said officers who arrived in Pagak last week included military spokesman, Colonel William Gatjiath Deng, extracted together with Machar at DRC border on 17 August.

(ST)

  • 16 September 19:26, by DHARCHEP

    To all Nuer people in general, please advise yourselves for not waging something that you will not achieve. It is very shame to Nuer people who called themselves "the worriors" in order to be extracted from DRC for the long ran from war in Juba. Riek Machar is betraying Nuer communities in general. So please refrained from following Riek Machar, and enjoyed the fruit of peace.

    repondre message

  • 16 September 19:32, by DHARCHEP

    Cont--- Riek Machar cannot overcomed or overthrew Salva Kiir if he is enjoying the Congo forest. Come to Juba, or let Salva Kiir one day ran out from Juba like the way you ran to Congo or Ethiopia.

    repondre message

  • 17 September 00:24, by Mr Point

    Every time Kiir speaks he talks of a coup or regime change. How many coups has he told us of? How many more coups will there be?
    7 times Kiir said there was a attempted coup and regime change

    2004 John Garang & Nhial Deng Nhial
    2006 Gen. Oyai Deng Ajak
    2007 Gen Mamur
    2011 Majak D’Agoot & Nhial Deng Nhial
    2012 Maj. Gen. Simon Gatwec Dual
    2013 SPLM Former Detainees
    2016 Riek Machar

    repondre message

  • 17 September 00:26, by Mr Point

    This UN report shows Kiir’s government planned the July 2016 violence.
    http://www.sudantribune.com/spip.php?article60180

    This African Union report shows Kiir’s government planned the 2013 massacre of Nuer civilians in Juba
    https://radiotamazuj.org/en/article/au-juba-mass-killings-were-state-policy-coordinated

    repondre message

Comment on this article



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

