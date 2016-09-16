 
 
 
Friday 16 September 2016

Sudanese opposition to meet in Ethiopia by end of September

September 15, 2016 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudan Call forces are preparing to meet in the Ethiopian capital to coordinate positions ahead of meetings with the government over cessation of hostilities and humanitarian access followed by a national constitutional dialogue conference.

JPEG - 26.1 kb
Leaders of the opposition "Sudan Call" sign an agreement on the alliance’s structures in Paris on 22 April 2016 (ST Photo)

Opposition sources told Sudan Tribune that the leadership Council of the opposition alliance will meet from 25 to 30 September to coordinate positions and discuss some organizational issues.

Also, the meeting will agree on the delegation of Sudan Call for the Strategic Meeting with the government over other confidence building measures before the constitutional conference and adopt unified positions for this meeting.

The mediation didn’t yet announce the date of the meetings between the government and the armed groups. But I become obvious that it would be held in October.

Last August, three armed groups and the National Umma Party signed the Roadmap Agreement paving the way for talks on the humanitarian truce. However the parties failed to strike a deal over these issues.

After what the mediation decided to suspend the negotiations.

Last week the Sudanese government said the chief mediator Thabo Mbeki would visit Khartoum to discuss the resumption of talks. Also the government spokesperson Ahmed al-Balal expected that the meeting the rebel groups over the cessation of hostilities would resume after Eid al-Dha Festival. which ends on 15 September.

Will participate in this meeting, the two factions of the Sudanese Revolutionary Front, NUP, and civil society groups. For the National Consensus Forces will only take part in the meeting : the Sudanese Congress Party, the National Alliance, the Sudanese Ba’ath, the Sudanese National Party and the Center Alliance Party.

The Sudanese Communist Party and other groups said opposed to the process because it would not lead to regime change in Khartoum.

(ST)

Sudan Tribune

