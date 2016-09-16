 
 
 
Jonglei governor nominates 14 commissioners

September 15, 2016 (JUBA) - South Sudan’s Jonglei Governor Philip Aguer Panyang has appointed 14 counties in the new state which has been established last year.

JPEG - 102 kb
Jonglei state governor, Phillip Aguer speaks during the independence occassion July 9, 2016 (ST)

New Jonglei is one of four states created from former Jonglei state established by President Salva Kiir in October 2015 when he signed a presidential decree dividing the country into 28 states.

Also a presidential decision subdivided the new state into 14 counties even if Governor Aguer initially proposed 11 counties.

Aguer rejected the additional counties, calling them "mistaken." He however backtracked when his request to delete the extra administrative units was rejected by local communities.

This Thursday, Aguer nominated the following commissioners for the 14 countries :

1. Deng Mabior Deng (Bor South County, Chueiker)
2. William Majier Alier (Bor Gok County, Kolnyang)
3. Mading Akol Biar (Bor East County, Anyidi)
4. Nhial Awan Deng (Anyidi Makuach County, Makuach)
5. Deng Garang Deng (Bor Central County, Makuach/Werkok)
6. Simon Thon Ayuen (Bor West County, Baidit)
7. Kuot Jok Lual (Athooc County, Kactong)
8. Luis Garang Apiu (Bor North County, Jalle)
9. Deng Mabany Kuot (Twic North County, Panyagor)
10. Dau Akoi Jurkuch ( Twic Central County, Wangulei)
11. Daniel Deng Manyok (Twic South County, Adubaar)
12. Deng Achiek Jok (Duk Payuel County, Payuel)
13. Michael Malual Wuor Reath (Duk Padiet County, Padiet)
14. Peter Latjor Chol (Duk Panyang County, Pajut)

(ST)

Comment on this article



