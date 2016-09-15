Sudanese President to attend social peace conference in South Darfur



September 14, 2016 (KHARTOUM) - Governor of South Darfur state Adam al-Faki said that arrangements are underway for the visit of President Omer al-Bashir to the locality of Shattaya where dozens of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) have recently returned to their original villages.

He told the official news agency (SUNA) on Wednesday that 150 IDPs leaders from Kalma camp have returned to the locality of Shattaya, 68 km west of South Darfur capital, Nyala.

Al-Faki pointed out that the return of the IDPs leaders came after the arrival of security, police and military personnel and the appointment of a new commissioner, stressing the security situation in the area is stable.

He said the state government will hold its first meeting following the Eid al-Adha holidays in the locality of Shattayam pointing that arrangements are ongoing for the upcoming visit of President al-Bashir.

The governor added that President al-Bashir will attend the social peace conference and address the nation from Shattaya but he didn’t set a date for the visit.

Last August, the Shattaya conference for peaceful coexistence was held under the auspices of the Sudanese Presidency in order to encourage voluntary return of the IDPs in South Darfur.

Al-Faki disclosed that 113 residents have received their original homes and lands in the locality of Shattaya, vowing to reinstate all residents’ rights in the locality.

He accused those who seek to achieve personal interests of obstructing peace efforts, stressing they would deal with them decisively.

The governor further pointed to the stable security situation, saying South Darfur has the largest number of regular forces that operate under the command of the Sudan Armed Forces.

He underscored that development several projects will be launched in the state, saying the First Vice-President Bakri Hassan Salih would inaugurate a number of facilities in early November including health insurance and justice premises as well as other buildings at the University of Nyala.

UN agencies estimate that over 300,000 people were killed in Darfur conflict since 2003, and over 2.5 million were displaced.

(ST)