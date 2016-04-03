 
 
 
Home | News    Sunday 3 April 2016

More than 370 armed opposition forces arrive in Juba: UN

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

April 02, 2016 (JUBA) - At least 372 members of the armed opposition (SPLM-IO) forces out of the expected 1, 370, arrived Juba in the last week, the United Nations mission said.

JPEG - 40.8 kb
A batch of the SPLA-IO forces after arrival in Juba, 1 April, 2016 (ST Photo)

The soldiers will form part of the joint integrated unit to manage security in Juba ahead of the arrival of South Sudan’s first vice president designate Riek Machar, who was appointed in accordance with the peace agreement ending over two years of conflict.

Machar insists he will only take up the post after Juba has been completely demilitarised.

UN officials, however, said they expect the former in the South Sudan capital next week.

"The remaining troops are likely to reach The capital next week, thus making it position to initiate the establishment of transitional government of national unity," the UN said.

According to the UN mission, aircrafts are chartered by the Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (JMEC), the international backed body overseeing implementation of the peace agreement. Juba airport, which used to be closed on weekends will remain open this time to help speed up the flights of the SPLM IO forces.

"These arrivals bring the total number to more than a quarter of the 1,370 opposition troops requested to report in the capital to enable the return of the First Vice President-designate, Riek Machar," partly reads the UN release published on its website.

"To further speed up the transportation of opposition forces to Juba, the government has announced that it will open Juba International Airport on both Saturday and Sunday. If the logistics of the transport operation goes according to plan, approximately half of the expected troops will have arrived by the end of the week," it added.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 3 April 15:21, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

    We need all of them to come out from the bush.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED

 
 

The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Final Stretch: UNSC to sanction South Sudan 2016-12-22 05:46:25 By Steve Paterno In a last ditch effort to exert some semblance of influence over South Sudan, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is finally bracing to table a US proposed sanctions (...)

Sudan: The bite of Civil Disobedience shifts the ballance 2016-12-21 13:03:33 By Trayo A. Ali The December 19 - 2016 Civil disobedience Action (CDA) called by the Internet Empowered Youth (IEY) has effectively earnestly and sucessfuly kicked off in time and across the (...)

South Sudan at a crossroads 2016-12-21 08:47:15 By Tobias Ellwood, UK Minister for Middle East and Africa In August 2015 I attended the signing of the peace agreement that we hoped would start to repair the damage of almost two years of civil (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Conspiracy, rumour mongering and power struggle behind alleged case of corruption in president’s office 2016-12-05 05:36:45 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 4 December, 2016 Legal Watch Associates South Sudan has been following up the alleged case of corruption in the Office of the Pesident. The case involved 16 people from (...)

Amnesty urges to investigate chemical weapons Sudan’s Jebel Marra 2016-10-12 12:52:01 Sudan: International chemical weapons investigation urgently needed into horrific Jebel Marra attacksAMNESTY INTERNATIONAL NEWSFLASH 11 October 2016 Sudan: International chemical weapons (...)

UNAMID JSR’s statement read to the media on peace in Darfur 2016-10-10 20:57:56 African Union United Nations Mission in Darfur Though the region of Darfur is relatively peaceful at this time, a small portion of Jebel Marra within Darfur continues to be intermittently (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2016 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.