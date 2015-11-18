Khartoum protests against Paris hosting of Sudanese rebels

November 18, 2015 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s foreign minister Ibrahim Ghandour has voiced a strongly-worded protest to the French ambassador in Khartoum against his country’s harbouring for several Sudanese rebel leaders.

Sudan’s FM Ibrahim Ghandour, (Photo: AFP/Ashraf Shazly)

Ghandour, who met the French envoy Bruno Aubert on Wednesday, said the government looks forward to seeing a constructive French role in achieving peace and stability in Sudan.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Ali al-Sadiq told reporters following the meeting that Ghandour protested against France’s harbouring for the rebel groups “which commits acts of killing, intimidation and terror against the Sudanese people”.

Some Sudanese rebels are in France since several months where they participated in different meetings for the rebel umbrella Sudanese Revolutionary Front. Also recently the opposition coalition Sudan Call forces held a meeting in Paris to discuss ways to achieve peace in sudan.

According to al-Sadiq, Ghandour offered condolences on behalf of the Sudanese government and people to the government and people of France and the families and relatives of the victims of last Friday’s terrorist attacks that claimed at least 129 lives.

He added the meeting discussed bilateral ties between the two nations in the various domains, pointing the two sides agreed that the Sudanese French joint political consultation committee would convene in Paris early next year.

During the past years Sudan campaigned against Uganda accusing it of harbouring and supporting rebel groups.

This is the first time that Khartoum admit that the rebel leaders have left Kampala and they are now in another country.

MEETING QATARI AMBASSADOR

Meanwhile, Ghandour on Thursday has discussed with the Qatari ambassador to Khartoum Rashid al-Nuaimi the bilateral relations between the two countries.

Ghandour underscored that cooperation between Khartoum and Doha goes far beyond the investment, trade and economic exchange, saying that Qatar plays significant role in peace and reconstruction efforts in Darfur.

He pointed to the several development projects implemented by Qatar in order to bring life back to normal and achieve stability in Darfur.

