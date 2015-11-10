 
 
 
Sudan’s opposition NCF condemns recent travel ban against its delegation

November 9, 2015 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s opposition coalition, National Consensus Forces (NCF), Monday denounced a travel ban against its delegation to a meeting with rebel groups and tasked its chairman who is outside the country with its representation.

JPEG - 16.9 kb
Sudanese Communist Party chief Mohamed Mokhtar al-Khatib (L) and the leader of Sudanese Congress Party Ibrahim al-Sheikh speak in a press conference held in Khartoum on November 9, 2015 (Photo AFP/Ebrahim Hamid)

The Sudan Call forces are to meet on 10 November in the French capital Paris within the preparation of the opposition forces for a pre-dialogue meeting that will follow talks between the government and armed groups on security arrangements in Blue Nile, South Kordofan, states and Darfur region.

Leaders of the Sudanese Communist Party (SCP) Mohamed Mokhtar al-Khatib and the Sudanese Congress Party (SCoP) on Monday told reporters that the security authorities barred al-Khartib, another SCP member Tariq Abdel Majid, and the leader of a Democratic Unionist Party’s faction, Jala al-Azhari from leaving the country and confiscated their passports.

They further said this new ban represents "a serious violation" and proves once again that the National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS) has absolute power without regard to the constitution.

Al-Khatib said the ban confirms the rightness of NCF’s position on the need to cancel laws restricting freedoms and to implement the other confidence building measures before to engage in the national dialogue.

The communist leader also directed sharp criticism to the Popular Congress Party (PCP) of Hassan al-Turabi and accused it of supporting the regime of president Omer al-Bashir.

Al Sheikh also held similar statements against the PCP which backs the National Congress Party (NCP) led process of the national dialogue despite the lack of conducive environment and continued restrictions political freedoms.

He further told the press conference that the leader of the opposition alliance Farouk Abu Issa who is in Cairo since several months for health reasons will represent them and reflects their vision and proposal to the meeting which will include the National Umma party (NUP) and the armed factions of the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF).

he also said they did not receive an invitation from the AUHIP to take part in the pre-dialogue meeting that the mediation plans to hold after the talks on a cession of hostilities agreement between the government and the rebel groups.

The Sudanese government says only ready to meet the armed groups and the NUP in a national dialogue preparatory meeting to be held in Addis Ababa.

Officials in Khartoum explain that the internal opposition forces have being invited to join the internal process and they have the freedom to express their positions in the media and public meetings.

Observers say Paris meeting aims to give those who will not be included in Addis Ababa meetings the opportunity to determine a joint position with the participants in the AUHIP brokered process in away to pave the way for an inclusive solution.

(ST)

