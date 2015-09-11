 
 
 
Home | News    Friday 11 September 2015

Sudan summons UK ambassador over newspaper interview

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

September 10, 2015 (KHARTOUM) –The Sudanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the British ambassador Michael Aron on Thursday to protest statements he made to a local newspaper in which he addressed the situation in Darfur and debt relief.

JPEG - 24 kb
Michael Aron

The Undersecretary at the foreign ministry Abdul Ghani al-Naeem expressed to the British diplomat his government’s resentment and disapproval of his negative depiction he made of the situation in Darfur and debt relief.

Al-Naeem told the British ambassador that his statements contained "inaccurate" information.

Aron told al-Meghar al-Siyasi newspaper that it is impossible to cancel Sudan’s debt as the government spends 70% of the budget on security and military functions and not on health, education and other sectors.

"The government is fully aware of what it needs to do to relieve the debt," he said.

The Sudanese official told Aron that such statements “carry a language dominated by prejudice and non-understanding and do not serve the relations of the two countries nor help in developing them".

The Undersecretary explained to the ambassador the programmes undertaken in collaboration with the World Bank and United Nations agencies and how Sudan executed a large number of projects that helped alleviate poverty in the country.

Al-Naeem also said that claims about the government not granting permissions to visit Darfur "is belied by the facts and statistics from Sudanese and non-Sudanese sources".

The British ambassador had said in the interview that Khartoum “does not want us to travel to Darfur and the two regions [Blue Nile & South Kordofan] which means that the security situation is not suitable".

"The US envoy was not allowed to visit Darfur .. perhaps because of a problem in the aviation .. but if we wanted to travel to Darfur or to the east or south we must ask for permission from authorities and this means that the government does not have confidence in the security situation in these areas".

According to the Sudanese ministry, Aron offered his apologies and regrets about the interview saying that "it was not his intention to offend Sudan and will never do so" stressing that his country is working towards better relations with Sudan.

Aron had assumed his post last month to succeed ambassador Peter Tiber. He has previously worked in Sudan as a teacher in 1981 before joining the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO).

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


A Continent of Hope 2017-02-07 21:06:20 By António Guterres Far too often, the world views Africa through the prism of problems. When I look to Africa, I see a continent of hope, promise and vast potential. I am committed to building (...)

Silencing Dissent – the War on Human Rights in Sudan 2017-02-04 09:35:24 By Andrew Anderson The recent decision by President Obama to lift sanctions on Sudan might give cause for hope that the human rights situation in the country might finally be moving in a (...)

The increasingly ominous fate of U.S. Sudan policy under President Trump 2017-02-03 22:45:36 By Eric Reeves Among the myriad Executive Orders that President Trump has inherited from the Obama administration is one essentially lifting sanctions on the regime in Khartoum, Sudan. During (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


More refugees flee to Uganda than across Mediterranean 2017-01-25 09:15:39 January 25, 2017 Uganda welcomed more refugees last year than the total number of refugees and migrants crossing the Mediterranean into Europe. “Europe should learn from the way Uganda and other (...)

Carter Center welcomes new regulations on humanitarian affairs 2017-01-12 07:53:16 The Carter Center ATLANTA, Januarg 11, 2017 – The Carter Center welcomes the recent regulations issued by the government of Sudan aimed at facilitating humanitarian relief throughout the country (...)

Nertiti massacre in Central Darfur exposes the criminal nature of Bashir’s regime 2017-01-03 11:54:47 Sudan Democracy First Group Nirtiti massacre in Central Darfur exposes the criminal nature of Bashir's regime 2 January 2017 On the first day of 2016, and only one day after President Bashir's (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.