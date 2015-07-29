 
 
 
Wednesday 29 July 2015

Sudanese military delegation visits Qatar for talks on bilateral cooperation

July 28, 2015 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese army’s chief of general staff Mustsfa Obeid Salim is conducting a visit to Doha for talks with his Qatari counterpart Ghanem bin Shaheen Al-Ghanem on joint military joint cooperation between the two countries.

JPEG - 32.9 kb
Qatari Chief of Staff Major-General Ghanem bin Shaheen Al-Ghanem receives the Chief of Staff of the Sudan Armed Forces Mustafa Osman Obeid Salim in Doha on 28 July 2015 (Photo QNA)

The official Qatari new agency QNA on Tuesday reported that Salim was also received by the defence minister Hamad bin Ali Al Attiyah and met with Al-Ghanem.

The visiting Sudanese general and his delegation discussed with the Qatari officials bilateral military relations and ways to enhance it.

The two countries signed a military cooperation agreement in November 2014.

The agreement deals with training, and exchange of military studies and experience between the two armies in the logistics and industrial fields. It also mentions the exchange of military trainers and experts, besides enhancing military medical cooperation.

Since the seventies, Sudanese army officers and soldiers served in the Qatari armed due to the lack of sufficient indigenous manpower to staff the armed forces.

Now, more young Qataris are being recruited, and the number of trained and competent Qatari officers is steadily increasing. However, many Sudanese military continue to work in subaltern positions.

The two countries have strong relations. Doha supported Khartoum financially to overcome the difficult economic situation after the secession of South Sudan and sponsored regional and international efforts to bring peace in Darfur.

(ST)

