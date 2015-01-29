 
 
 
Ban Ki-moon appoints new commander for UN force in Abyei

January 2015, 28 (NEW YORK) – United Nations secretary-general Ban Ki-moon Wednesday appointed an Ethiopian general as the Head of Mission of the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA).

JPEG - 30.5 kb
UN peacekeepers from Ethiopia patrol the outskirts of the disputed Abyei town that straddles the border between Sudan and South Sudan on 16 September 2013 (Photo: Reuters/Andreea Campeanu)

The new UNISFA chief, Haile Tilahun Gebremariam, succeeds Lt. Gen. Yohannes Gebremeskel Tesfamariam of Ethiopia who completed his assignment on 19 June 2014.

“The secretary-general is grateful to Lieutenant-General Tesfamariam and former acting Head of Mission, Major-General Halefom Ejigu Moges, for their dedication and effective leadership of UNISFA,” said the spokesman for the secretary-general, Stephane Dujarric.

After a long career in the Ethiopian army, Gebremariam served since 2013 as Chief of Logistics with Ambassel Trading House in Ethiopia.

The new UNISFA chief held several managements positions in the private sector include advisor to an internal audit management company (2011 to 2013) and advisor to the General Manager of an engineering company (2006 to 2011).

From 2003 to 2006 he was state minister of defence (2003 to 2006), Ethiopian Air Force deputy-commander (1998 to 2001), chief of the army administration (1997 to 1998) and chief of military logistics (1996 to 1997).

In accordance with the resolution 1990 (2011) UNISFA has ensure the redeployment of Sudanese and South Sudanese troops out of the contested area of Abyei and to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid to civilians.

On 29 May 2013, the Security Council increased UNISFA military strength and tasked it with the support for the operational activities of the Joint Border Verification and Monitoring Mechanism, established by the Sudan South Sudan Cooperation Agreement.

(ST)

  • 29 January 2015 17:15, by Thondet Manyang

    This UNISFA are just in Abyei for employment opportunities. Arabs are killing Dinka Ngok daily in there watch. We know the objective of this Korean guys (John The Baptist/Ban) is to create more jobs for American allover the world as it was Obama’s manifesto during his candidacy. We completely need not Trusteeship!!!!

