 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 22 December 2014

Sudan to deliver residence cards to 500,000 South Sudanese

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

December 21, 2014 (KHARTOUM) – The Sudanese government agreed to deliver residence permits to South Sudanese refugees enabling them to circulate and to work in the neighbouring country.

JPEG - 23.8 kb
South Sudanese refugees cook on an open fire at a camp run by the Sudanese Red Crescent Society in the western part of Sudan’s White Nile state on 27 January 2014 (Photo: AFP/Ashraf Shazly)

The memorandum of understanding was signed in Khartoum by the Sudanese interior ministry and the UN refugees agency (HCR), the two sides confirmed on Sunday.

The agreement allows the South Sudanese to reside, and to work and to move freely inside the country, said UNHCR’s representative in Sudan Mohammed Addar.

He further said the agency will support the General Directorate of Passports and Immigration at the Sudanese ministry of interior to register and deliver these cards to all the South Sudanese in the country.

The deal will allow to regularise the situation of nearly 500,000 South Sudanese residing in Sudan including over 350,000 who didn’t return to their areas after the independence of South Sudan.

The memorandum was inked by the director of passports and immigration service Ahmed Atta al-Mannan, refugees commissioner Hamad al-Jezouli and the UNHCR representative Addar.

In line with the agreement, the ID card will be delivered free of charge to all the South Sudanese in Sudan.

Since the eruption of the inter-South Sudanese conflict in December, Sudan received some 111,000 people who fled the war through the northern border.

Earlier this month the Sudanese presidency directed to register and determine the increasing number of South Sudanese refugees in Sudan.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 22 December 2014 09:03, by Mayom County Boy

    Bravo Sudan Government for assisting south Sudanese residence , who are living in Sudan !

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


South Sudan: A tragedy of resignation and rebellion 2017-02-18 22:33:04 By Deng Kiir Akok Dictionary.com defined resignation as formal statement, document stating that one gives up an office or position. While on the other hand, rebellion is a resistance to or (...)

Quantifying human destruction and suffering in Sudan 2017-02-13 21:05:29 The grim calculus of international policies and politics By Eric Reeves Towards the end of her long chapter on the Rwanda genocide in “A Problem From Hell” (2002), Samantha Power renders a moment (...)

The inclusion of women in the peacemaking process 2017-02-12 23:54:36 By Adeeb Yousif The idea of this is to guide and provide an analysis of the impact of female activism on peace building efforts and it will discuss the effects of such activism on the ability to (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Militias of Bashir’s Regime and the Proxy War (1) 2017-02-08 21:49:09 Sudan Democracy First Group Militias of Bashir’s Regime and the Proxy War (1) War in the Blue Nile: Militias in the hunt of refugees and displaced population Introduction Throughout its rule, (...)

More refugees flee to Uganda than across Mediterranean 2017-01-25 09:15:39 January 25, 2017 Uganda welcomed more refugees last year than the total number of refugees and migrants crossing the Mediterranean into Europe. “Europe should learn from the way Uganda and other (...)

Carter Center welcomes new regulations on humanitarian affairs 2017-01-12 07:53:16 The Carter Center ATLANTA, Januarg 11, 2017 – The Carter Center welcomes the recent regulations issued by the government of Sudan aimed at facilitating humanitarian relief throughout the country (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.