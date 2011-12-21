 
 
 
President Kiir concludes a quick visit to Israel

December 20, 2011 (JUBA) — South Sudan President Salva Kiir Mayadrit conducted Tuesday a one-day visit to the Jewish state where he met with Israeli president and the prime minister who both pledged to support the new state.

JPEG - 43.8 kb
Israeli President Peres presents an antique menorah to Salva Kiir on Tuesday 20 December 2011 (vosizneias.com)

President Kiir, whose initial official visit to Israel was previously scheduled for 27 December, abruptly arrived at Ben Gurion Airport Tuesday morning for meeting with the Israeli officials before continuing his journey to Juba.

The South Sudanese leader was returning from the United States of America where he attended an International Engagement Conference organised to introduce the new nation to international donors and investors.

Speaking in an interview with Sudan Tribune on Tuesday, a senior official from South Sudan’s ministry of foreign affairs said the visit focused mainly on bilateral ties.

"President Kiir visited Israel and met with several government officials including President Shimon Peres."

He also toured the "Yad Vashem Holocaust History Museum and Hall of Names in Jerusalem before holding talks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Foreign Minister Avigdor Lieberman and Defense Minister Ehud Barak", says the official who requested to remain anonymous.

He said President Kiir was warmly welcomed and accorded full presidential treatment with all his delegation by the Israeli government and assured him that full economic and diplomatic relations would be accorded to South Sudan.

The Israeli government recognised the South Sudan independence 24 hours after its proclamation on 9 July. Also, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke on the phone with Kiir in July promising his country’s assistance in areas of infrastructure, communications and agriculture.

Further, an Israeli delegation led by Danny Danon, a member of Likud Party and Parliament member was in Juba last August and invited Kiir to visit Israel.

Kiir, at the time, pledged according to Danon, to establish an embassy in Jerusalem, which has a disputed status in the international law and a contentious issue in the peace talks with the Palestinian Authority.

The South Sudanese senior diplomat said his government is still mulling the appointment of an ambassador to the Jewish state. He underlined that an act governing diplomatic and consular affairs has just been passed by the National Assembly.

The Israeli President Peres hailed the struggle of South Sudanese for their independence and pledged to support the newly established state.

"Israel has supported, and will continue to support, your country in all areas in order to strengthen and develop it."

"We know that you courageously and wisely struggled against all odds to establish your country and for us, the birth of South Sudan is a milestone in the history of the Middle East and in advancing the values of equality, freedom and striving for peace and good neighbourly relations", Peres stressed.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a meeting with Kiir said a government delegation will visit South Sudan to assess how Israel can help the new country, his office reported.

President Kiir extended an official invitation to Netanyahu to visit South Sudan. The Israeli prime minister is expected to tour a number of countries in East Africa next February.

As the 193rd member of the UN South Sudan will have a vote in the UN General Assembly should the statehood of Palestine be considered again at the global body.

(ST)

  • 21 December 2011 09:38, by Michael Angelo

    Bashir will run to Iran soon and brief them about Kiir’s visit to Israel. We’ll coninue friendship with Israel till generations to come. Welcome Israel & invest in our country. We appreciated and admired your contribution during our struggle. This is a time to reap what you sow.

    • 21 December 2011 09:57, by Dinka Dominated SPLA/M

      South Sudan is heading in good driection no matter what. we must united under one leadership and leave power greedyness alone.
      Death to nyagateen, who is nyagat? the answer is yours.
      Marry X_ mass to everone no matter how our differences are. we belong to one nation brother and sisters.
      sorry for Athor Deng Dut the lost Dinka man. we love ye,

  • 21 December 2011 09:47, by James Maker Akok

    Very good for South Sudan, and it’s bad for North Sudan.

    • 21 December 2011 09:57, by Frak Cho

      What a big blow to the North Sudan Arabs who do not want South Sudanese to be open to the outside world. They always want South Sudanese to be like mosquitoes under mosquito-net. Arabs in the North Sudan, please dream no more of enslavement of Southerners. Omar Bashir right man, George Athor Deng was announced yesterday to have joined innocent lives whom he killed in Unity and Jonglei States.

  • 21 December 2011 09:54, by Aarai Baka

    After hearing that Salva has landed in Tel Aviv Israel, I was having biggest fat smiling face, with lot of happiness in me, two hours after he in the State of Jews, of Israel, our most threaten rebel leader got taken off from the list of most wanted lists, what i can say is, well done SPLM/A for great job they have done here in ROSS. buried him in secret location please!!!!. :)

    • 21 December 2011 10:38, by Frak Cho

      My message to the corrupt leaders in the Republic of South Sudan is that, be careful God is watching you closely. Those people whose legs and arms were cut and are living in a very shameful live will curse you. The fallen heroes and heroin will call you for corrupt live you are living is worth than what Arabs did to us.

      • 21 December 2011 21:48, by Elijah B. Elkan

        Mr. Frak Cho, Sorry, but I have to give you the bad news, the Arabs had killed 2.5 million citizens of south Sudan. If you’re a northern, then disregard this message, and enjoy your life and be happy. Also, god is watching you closely, if you’re spreading lies you will be punish also. So, be careful what you wish for because it can happen to you.

  • 21 December 2011 09:58, by okucu pa lotinokwan

    The strungle of South Sudanese has startig bearing fruit now thank you President Kiir to let Isreal be a friend to south sudanese with all their Technology we are welcoming them and waiting for their a strong support.

    OKUCU PA LOTINOKWAN

  • 21 December 2011 10:07, by J P Puok

    If Iran is willing to have diplomatic relation with us , they are welcome bcse SS wants only a relationship base on a matual respect , if not to hell with those sterotype ones who still believe that blacklisting based on ideology still can works, kiir should walk with his skoulders high in the air bcse he had killed 2 birds with one stone. Athor death @ Isreali relation ! what aday 20th/Dec/2011?

    • 21 December 2011 11:53, by pabaak

      J,P Pouk, yes indeed it was special day, I don’t know why people in middle East always jealous about our relationships with Israel while a quite number of Arab countries already have relations with Israel, I watched the Al-Jazeera yesterday provide special interview with some middle eastern politicians and they were talking the impact of Kir’s visiting,they act as South Sudan is their island

  • 21 December 2011 10:32, by kolongnyantuet

    Our brothers in the north are wetting their pants because of Kiir visit to isreal. You will hear them saying South Isreal instead of saying South Sudan.

  This visit is a great symbolic thing.

    This visit is a great symbolic thing.
  • 21 December 2011 13:40, by Junior de maber

    Our passport must read travel every where acept Khorthum.
    However,Dongla will soon be second Gaza street if Bashir don’t report himself to ICC.

