South Sudan president arrives in Israel

email Email
December 20, 2011 (KHARTOUM) – The president of South Sudan Salva Kiir started a visit to Israel on Tuesday for talks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that will focus on repatriating illegal Sudanese refugees who flowed into the Jewish state over the last few years.

JPEG - 15.9 kb
South Sudan president Salva Kiir (R) standing next to Deputy Foreign Minister Danny Ayalon at the airport as he arrives in Israel December 20, 2011 (Danny Ayalon Facebook Page)

Kiir was received by Deputy Foreign Minister Danny Ayalon, who told him that “your choosing [of] Israel as one of the first destinations to visit testifies to the deep friendship and the natural partnership between South Sudan and Israel".

The Jerusalem Post newspaper which described the visit as low-key said that Netanyahu will ask Kiir to accept as many refugees as possible who will be flown back home by Israel.

This month the Israeli government approved new measures to crack down on illegal immigrants who cross into Israel through Egypt.

"Israel is a small country. It cannot allow itself to be flooded with illegal economic migrants," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in press statements this month.

"It is a threat to the society, the economy and to security" Netanyahu added.

Kiir is scheduled to meet with Israeli president Shimon Peres, Foreign Minister Avigdor Lieberman and Defense Minister Ehud Barak.

South Sudan became an independent state last July after its citizens voted overwhelmingly in favor of separation from the Arab-Muslim dominated north. The referendum was stipulated in the 2005 Comprehensive Peace Agreement (CPA) signed between North and South Sudan.

The Jewish state promised to assist South Sudan in areas of infrastructure, communications and agriculture.

(ST)

  • 20 December 2011 07:13, by Oduko

    This man need to be monitor cause he’s coming back to commit crimes against humanity. the coup need to take place while he’s away.

    repondre message

    • 20 December 2011 07:31, by Biden Osire

      Oduko, you seem to be very sad of South going out from Sudan Republic and you u should know very well that South Sudan from its beginning had been a christianised since the eighteen century to date and Salva Kiir visit is a sign and a blow to Khartoum regime that we had been and will never be Moslems/Extremist in nature just mind your business we welcome Isreal hundred and million times for good

      repondre message

      • 20 December 2011 07:37, by Oduko

        you forget the point again its not about arms is about crimes that Southerners are committing on daily bases in Isreal so Isreal is calling on Kiir to take his thiefs back home

        repondre message

        • 20 December 2011 08:19, by Dinka Dominated SPLA/M

          It is so good that God give Dinka leadership ambition,
          I don’t think anyone apart Dinka can do good governing like this. stat from Deng Nhial, Aquilla Manyoung Ayuen, Dr Jonh Garang de Mabior and now beny Kiir Mayardit. hop ever one will learn from this great non failure great tribe of Dinka. i am wondering where did this man called Athor Deng Dut come from. shame to him. we never lost direction.

          repondre message

      • 20 December 2011 09:25, by Master

        Christianised !??? Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha
        What an ignorant brainwashed idiot. christians are a minority in south Sudan. Have some respect for your anamist and muslim population you nut. They make up atleast 75% of you population. Just cause a few of you gather around churchs and sing songs you have no idea what they mean and get paid by NGO and evangalical missions - Muslims are already in the millions

        repondre message

        • 20 December 2011 13:52, by Child Soldier

          Master of Fucking terrorists Al-Qeada

          You have got no point to talk about Christian religion because it is truly religion. But look some verses of your fraud Quran.
          SPIIRITUAL DUTIES
          Women are required to practise the five pillars of Islam, as men are, though menstruation is considdered to invalidate prayer and fasting. Women are expected to attend public prayers in the mosque.

          repondre message

          • 20 December 2011 14:06, by Child Soldier

            Master did you forget this?!!!! When I first signed the commercial sexual contract with your sister, it was a historic memorandum of understanding to boost our sexual intercousre. But, unfortunately I suspend recently when I discovered that your sister had been physical abuse since her genital organs had so far been cutoff which mean she was circumcise,so she has got no vulva for good!!!!!

            repondre message

    • 20 December 2011 07:38, by bior angeth

      Hi man, coup is not a good example of showing freedom to the nation. Coup is a tactic of hopeless nation which does not know a proper way of democracy. If you want to live in a free land, point out what your leader is not doing wright. If he is not changing his direction or not bringing a solution to the problem, campaign against him at election time to convince the rest to vote him out of power.

      repondre message

    • 20 December 2011 08:56, by Alagaya

      Nice dream my friend it will never happen and if it happen remember some tribe will disappear forever. We forgive you because you guys stabe on our back ,but we forgot it because we final got the piece of land we all going to call our nation.therefore, you want to remind us again us of what you been doing. Anyway do it and dig your own grave

      repondre message

    • 20 December 2011 09:14, by Matur Jonghok

      Oduku, you are very cruel at heart and a ruhless character. How dare you to say coup? Somethings are easier said than done. If you mean it, go ahead and we shall bear witness to that in the forum here. Bloody liar!

      repondre message

    • 20 December 2011 11:20, by Logic

      Its quite shameful for president Kiir to be received by the Israeli deputy foreign minister, while he should have been received by the president or PM.

      Israeli government is guilty of gross crimes against humanity and have rendered the natives of Palestine an enslaved people via one of the worst military occupation of modern history.

      repondre message

    • 20 December 2011 11:24, by Logic

      However, its funny how the usual racist suspects insult S. Sudanese as "dumb idiots" but somehow they’re suppose to heed to his advise of Israel’s real intentions.

      The tone of his dismissive language against African Sudanese makes him the perfect compliment to Israel’s oppressive policies. lol.lol.lol

      What a funny dude..

      repondre message

    • 20 December 2011 11:29, by Logic

      Its mind boggling that the usual racist northerners on this site always label S. Sudanese as either drunk or inferior in intelligence simply because they differ in opinion to their brainwashed mentality. lol

      Its as if nobody in S. Sudan has the right to disagree with northern elites unless they drink or look up to the White-man, indoctrinated brains indeed! rather pathetic...

      repondre message

    • 20 December 2011 15:08, by SSLA/M Supporter

      SPLA/M militia with its pathetic controversies! There is nothing wrong with Kiir visiting Israel, but it’s the timing and what its intended for that makes it provocative, especially amid of the military and political crisis between Sudan and the SPLA/M militia! It might be innocently intended by SPLA/M thugs to tease Sudan psychologically! But to my wonder, what that cosmetic relationship....cont

      repondre message

  • 20 December 2011 07:20, by confusing youths by confusing leaders

    Good move!!!!

    I hope president Kiir will now discuss military issues with Israel president and Bashir will now run to Iran for help .

    Anti -tribalism

    repondre message

  • 20 December 2011 07:26, by Oduko

    read carefully pool its NOT about arms is about black Niggas doing nothing in streets of Joureslems with no jobs isreal is to small for niggas.

    repondre message

    • 20 December 2011 07:38, by omoni jr.

      Oduko,
      Go to school,this website is Not for primary 3 pupils,
      You said"pool,instead of fool,depense ,instead of defense,
      you have very strong accent which is really related to your mother dialect.

      repondre message

    • 20 December 2011 12:58, by Wendemagangdit

      The way most of you presents your ideas on this site is quite stupid. Remember this site is read all over the world and I feel ashamed to identify myself as south Sudanese when I read some of your comments. This is because your comments lact logics, understanding and directions.we need each other wether you like it or not.Abusing the president or VP will not help you. Shame on those fools.

      repondre message

  • 20 December 2011 07:46, by Nguetbuny de Luelpiny

    Good job Mr.Kiir
    Isreali state are must hatred/mistreatment of Black people in their Land. Particularly southern Sudanese are mistreats badly than the Arab. They lead our Black died did witout treating them. Some died miserable not sure medical experiment in the prison. One of our man died due to prison trama he got in prison and they took him to the desert to died there. Should be ask those

    repondre message

  • 20 December 2011 07:53, by Gabriel Machar

    Good moved Mr president, the military assistance has to be prioraties in your discussion with Israeli leadership. The fake Arab in Khartoum won be Happy by that move. also please assure jewish that a new nation The Republic of South Sudan (Truerly African Nation). are doing their best in order to ensur africa contenent is free of fake Arab. the leberation won end in sudan.this just starting point.

    repondre message

    • 20 December 2011 08:01, by Gabriel Machar

      I mean ( Liberation)

      repondre message

  • 20 December 2011 07:58, by Bush man

    I am those dogs in the north or socall Sudan will start barking on our president. When bashir rush to Iran in search for weapons of mass destruction, we kept quiet although they were tested on us. The recent use of those guns in blue Nile and south khordufan is a clear evident that bashir wanted wipe out any body with dark skin in the remaining.south Sudan is an independe
    nt state and can act alon

    repondre message

  • 20 December 2011 08:01, by Nguetbuny de Luelpiny

    Oduko

    Kiir is away no one will take it fool.
    even if I do not like some of his shyness behaviours.
    He is on the state visited. NgunDeng brought kiir to do something with him. He did not finished the work yet. After sart GalDeng,than Deng will let him go. but not for now to go. Hate him or not, he still have time to do some workfinished first. @Oducko you will never win your goal.

    repondre message

    • 20 December 2011 08:16, by Gueth Bidok

      Dude, What’s "sart GalDeng"?

      repondre message

  • 20 December 2011 08:40, by Kobushman

    Hopefully ties between Proud South Sudanese people and Israeli people will widen and strengthen to all forms of relationship - cultural, Tourism, economic and much more. We have so much in common and so much to learn from each other hopefully it is only the beginning of a great friendship.
    Good luck for president of South Sudan in his visit.
    Best of luck to South Sudanese people in their journey a

    repondre message

    • 20 December 2011 08:42, by Kobushman

      ...and Best of luck to South Sudanese people in their journey as new free independent democratic state.
      Your friends in Israel!

      repondre message

      • 20 December 2011 09:29, by Master

        Watch out - the Last Souther Sudanese leader that went to Israel and didnt do what they ordered him got assasinated. Garang told the israelis he wanted a united sudan - he got killed ! Kiir is going telling them i will do what ever you say, just pay me !!

        Have some shame - they say you are risk to their society - i.e your colour - they dont want you to mix - they see you as inferior. Dumb idiots

        repondre message

        • 20 December 2011 09:49, by Letigolight

          The State of ISrael ranks high among South Sudan’s freinds, and this visit by the president of the RoSS is salt in the wounds of the Al-Qaidas in Khartoum. One wonders why the likes of the so colled "Master of arrogance" as in the comment should be concerned with South Sudan’s relation with Israel, you have failed in your jihad and Islamization project; just shut up!!!!

          repondre message

  • 20 December 2011 10:15, by sober

    If an Ethiopian guy could penetrate all the hedges and invade President house and impregnated his daughter and finally marriage her. He can also take the President in a flight by Ethiopian airlines to Israel.

    repondre message

  • 20 December 2011 10:27, by Master

    Common - im going to have a stroke ! Are you people blind or just stupid? THEY WANT YOU OUT OF THEIR COUNTRY. THE WANT TO AIRLIFT EVERY SINGLE ONE OF YOU BACK TO JUBA - THEY WILL PAY FOR IT. THEY SEE YOU AS A THREAT TO THEIR RACE, SOCIETY AND SECURITY.

    WHAT FRIENSHIP ARE YOU CLOWNS TALKING ABOUT ! THE ONLY THING LEFT IS TO SPIT IN YOUR FACE !

    repondre message

  • 20 December 2011 10:40, by sober

    I can see all DINKAs elevated governors tugged by Ethiopian guy who draw Goss polices from behind the scene. The Ethiopian guy cannot stand idly while black southerners smear white Israel.

    repondre message

  • 20 December 2011 11:20, by Martin Kat

    Guy your statement is not true by saying that South sudanese in Israel are thievies.
    Actually are your brothers and sisters who were mistreated by Arab north, that is why they ran to Israel to saved their lifes.
    Not because they were stealen South Sudan properties.

    repondre message

    • 20 December 2011 11:25, by sober

      Pleasssssssssse Stop dreaming. SPLA/M liberation struggle was born, nursed and raised in Ethiopia is unquestionable. Ethiopia thinks he has the right of the president daughter, and has the right of S Sudan wealth and he has the right of Goss international policy.

      repondre message

      • 20 December 2011 12:14, by Ming Dhal

        Oduko
        please and please up to this time you can’t write the plural of thief, go back to school i agreed with my friend up there forget your stupid comment

        repondre message

  • 20 December 2011 12:27, by Jong Anthony

    that is good mr: president South Sudan must cooperate with Israel in order to overcome the North Sudan aggression on South Sudan

    repondre message

Comment on this article



