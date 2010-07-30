South Sudan to commemorate Martyrs Day on Friday

Gatwech,

I’m not hiding under Equatoria. I’m a pure Dinka from Twic in Bhar el Ghazal. That is one point you need to know. Secondly, not Nuer alone and Zande who resisted Turks and the British in the South, but all tribes did so in their territories. The whole Dinka people were the real resisters to all foreigners in the South brother if we need to brag about it as you are now doing. The evident to this is that Christianity didn’t take roots more easily in Dinkaland because they were resisting both British Regiments and Missionaries, unlike other tribes. Christianity flourished more quickly in your lands because you were occupied and afterward started resistance to free your land. Our areas were not occupied, but kept the foreigners at bay.

So,don’t lie here that I want to rewrite the history. Which written Nuer history that I want to rewrite? Your history is yours and you cannot impose it on others to accept it, since it was confined to your area. As I reiterated it in my previous article, I’m not denying or reputing your oral history, but you cannot impose it on me.

The reality now is that, we have to embrace whatever our ancestors did in their respective territories as a collective heritage rather than promoting one above the others. You were not there to know that my ancestors didn’t resist the British and Turks. Our common history as Southern Sudanese started in 1947 to the present.

About my grandfather: My name is MACK AWER RIAK DENG. My great grandfather resisted the British during the time of ARIATH MAKUEI. My grandfather fought the Arabs in Anyanya One war. My father and me fought in the last war.

About you, I don’t know. Maybe the way you talk shows that, your family even did not contribute anything to Nuer people, leave alone the entire South.

So brother, Ngundeng and his son Guek are great people in Nuer history and we have to accept, recognize and acknowledge their contribution to Nuer people who are part of South Sudan. The same principle also applies to other tribes’ notables of the time, but I reject whoever wants to impose his on others and deny what they did in their areas during that time. These are parcel of our common history which we started together in Juba in 1947 till now.

You are putting wedge between others and Equatorians by saying they don’t talk like "that". This is an insult to you and me. We are the ones who talk bad then? This is childish mentality. Even Equatorians would only mock you. No one is angel in this world. I respect Equatorians because I lived and studied with them in Ethiopia, South Sudan, Kenya, Uganda, Khartoum and here, but they are not those angels as long they are humans like all of us. So, if Equatorians are good, I am also good, if they are bad, I am too bad. We all possess these traits. What about you then? I believe, you are just bad as reflected by your ideology and mental reasoning of trying promote and impose traditional oracles and narratives of certain locals on the national one.

You are the one who need to read history and not others Gatwech. I am afraid one day you would say internet was invented in your area.

Mac Awer