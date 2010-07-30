South Sudan to commemorate Martyrs Day on Friday

July 29, 2010 (JUBA) – The people of Southern Sudan on Friday, 30th July, commemorate the Martyrs Day in the region. The minister of Labor and Public Service, Awut Deng Acuil, has declared Friday as a national holiday for the occasion.
30th July is the day on which the former First Vice President of the Republic of Sudan, President of the Government of Southern Sudan and Chairman of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM), Dr John Garang de Mabior, died in a helicopter crash on his way back to Southern Sudan from Uganda.
The regional government marked the day for the memory of all the sons and daughters of Southern Sudan who died during the different phases of the struggle for freedom.
In a televised statement on Thursday evening, the Secretary for Administration in the SPLM, Southern Sector, Sophia Pal Gai, announced on Southern Sudan Television on the eve of the event that the region was commemorating all its heroes and heroines that died in the struggle for freedom.
She said the commemoration comprehensively goes back to 1800s during the time of Ngundeng Bong to the time of Anya-Nya I until the present time of the SPLM as the ruling party in the semi-autonomous region.
The head of the administration of the SPLM Secretariat said the martyrs had done their part and that it was upon the people of Southern Sudan to unite during this crucial time to referendum and make a wise “choice, not only for this generation but also for the generations to come.”
Senior government and party officials are expected to address the commemoration ceremony.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
The irrationality of the South African detainment of Riek Machar 2017-07-31 00:45:40 By Duop Chak Wuol The unlawful detention of South Sudanese rebel leader Dr Riek Machar by South Africa is beyond the common sense of rationality. The South African government’s decision to accept (...)
I profoundly, disagree with President Museveni 2017-07-30 08:17:20 By Dhano Obongo While I was on the Easter break in April visiting my beloved family in Kampala, Uganda, in on morning I was reading a news paper call New Vision dated Monday, April 24, 2017, (...)
Riek Machar’s captors favours him 2017-07-28 17:39:29 By Dak Buoth There are strange reasons that compel me to talk about Riek Machar even when I don’t want to do so because I’m not a member of any of the embattled SPLM factions. Anything to do with (...)
MORE