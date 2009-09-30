Bashir nominated as NCP candidate for Sudan’s election

September 29, 2009 (KHARTOUM) – Consultative Council of Sudan’s dominant National Congress Party (NCP) endorsed President Omer Hassan Al-Bashir as its sole candidate for the upcoming presidential election.

In April next year Sudan will elect in a fair and free election a new president of the republic. The NCP is the first big political party to nominate a candidate for the presidential ballot. The SPLM as well as the main opposition parties are yet to determine who will run for this election.

After 1989 coup d’Etat that brought him to power, Bashir had been elected President of Sudan with a five-year-term in the 1996 election. In 2001 he was elected for another term. However, both elections were widely considered to be a sham.

According to the Comprehensive Peace Agreement (CPA) signed in 2005, Bashir has to remain in post during the interim period.

Sudan’s state news agency, SUNA reported that the announcement of the nomination had been made during the Shora Council meeting held Tuesday. The nomination will be submitted in accordance with the Statute of the party, to the convention, which begins its work on the Thursday with the participation of six thousand delegates from various parts of Sudan."

Bashir, who is the sole nominee of the NCP for next year presidential election, expressed hope that he would be up to par with the aspirations of the Sudanese people, the grass roots and the leadership of the party. He also pledged to secure the best interest of the country.

Reports published by the pro-NCP press in Khartoum today reported that the party would witness a large scale change in the secretariats of the party after its general conference scheduled to take place during the first week of October.

The Sudanese president is facing an arrest warrant by the International Criminal Court (ICC)for war crimes and crimes against humanity.

