Bashir nominated as NCP candidate for Sudan’s election

September 29, 2009 (KHARTOUM) – Consultative Council of Sudan’s dominant National Congress Party (NCP) endorsed President Omer Hassan Al-Bashir as its sole candidate for the upcoming presidential election.

JPEG - 9.8 kb
Omer al-Bashir waveing hand in Istanbul. August 19, 2008 (AFP)

In April next year Sudan will elect in a fair and free election a new president of the republic. The NCP is the first big political party to nominate a candidate for the presidential ballot. The SPLM as well as the main opposition parties are yet to determine who will run for this election.

After 1989 coup d’Etat that brought him to power, Bashir had been elected President of Sudan with a five-year-term in the 1996 election. In 2001 he was elected for another term. However, both elections were widely considered to be a sham.

According to the Comprehensive Peace Agreement (CPA) signed in 2005, Bashir has to remain in post during the interim period.

Sudan’s state news agency, SUNA reported that the announcement of the nomination had been made during the Shora Council meeting held Tuesday. The nomination will be submitted in accordance with the Statute of the party, to the convention, which begins its work on the Thursday with the participation of six thousand delegates from various parts of Sudan."

Bashir, who is the sole nominee of the NCP for next year presidential election, expressed hope that he would be up to par with the aspirations of the Sudanese people, the grass roots and the leadership of the party. He also pledged to secure the best interest of the country.

Reports published by the pro-NCP press in Khartoum today reported that the party would witness a large scale change in the secretariats of the party after its general conference scheduled to take place during the first week of October.

The Sudanese president is facing an arrest warrant by the International Criminal Court (ICC)for war crimes and crimes against humanity.

(ST)

  • 30 September 2009 06:50, by king

    No one above the law. ICC will get someone before election

    repondre message

    • 30 September 2009 07:07, by Koang Bishok

      It is unconstitutional for a person accused of crimes to stand for presidential candidacy in a civilized and democratic World,Bashir has proved now he has committed crimes that why he is unable to clear his image so that he is clean internationally and domestically. let him clear his image first before Election, why did he refuse to clear his name against the charges?

      repondre message

      • 30 September 2009 08:28, by simon chot deng

        it does not happen one aday that the criminal should be nominate to stand in election.

        repondre message

        • 30 September 2009 17:17, by Fascola

          Yes brothers I can agree with you that Al Bashir is criminal, but do you want or you dont, he will wine the election. SPLM and all parties they dont have nominee untill now, and who do you think can wine the election???
          you should ask yourself and others parties also should ask thereselves this question??
          we dont have trusted leader from the people of Sudan at this moment, not from SPLM, not from all Nothern parties and not from others Southern parties than Al-Bashir, although he is criminal.

          repondre message

      • 30 September 2009 14:24, by Matur Majok

        Whoever you nominate doesn’t matter to us. so please bring on Bashir and besides, make sure that the election will be free one and fair to allow Sudan population to participate for the first time in these coming exercise. but Bashir should no that ICC still has their hooks on him.

        repondre message

    • 30 September 2009 07:30, by Ahmed Chol

      SPLM should consider what to do when the referendum is stolen by Bashir.

      Lets be prepared for the worst with this thug.

      Ahmed Chol, the future commander of Anya-nya III

      repondre message

    • 30 September 2009 08:58, by Dinka Boy

      Dear mr King,
      I agree with you brother.
      In fact, this criminal would have been in hell in 1992.

      repondre message

    • 30 September 2009 10:17, by Aarai Baka

      Hey people dont be panic for nomination of Bashir, if SPLM have strong candidate, he will challenge al bashir without fear of talking that he is wanted man,but he can take advantage of that because wanted man wouldnt be able to go around freely as he is fearing of arrest by ICC.bashir cannot go South to campaigning but SPLM candidate can do so in whole parts of Sudan, West,East, North,South.

      I wants very strong candidate for Goss to make very impressive campaign to impress people against bashir or even Darfurian can come with their candidate too to challenge bashir

      repondre message

  • 30 September 2009 07:02, by Monyde Bai

    It is no surprise to anyone in his/her right mind to hear that the NIF/NCP was going to and has nominated a wanted criminal Al Beshir because we know that the NCP is rotten to the core and is to deformed to be reformed. It is a devil reincarnaged of the NIF and the Taliban of Africa.
    No one can blame the so call consultative delagate for nominating Al Beshir because of the fear that loosely day and night over Kartoum and the eminent arrest of the criminal which will take place anyway. Al Beshir has became like someone who is riding on the back of the tiger who have no more then one option of hanging on to power.

    Hanging on to power has become a lifeline and lifeblood to Al Beshir since he knows that if he lost, he will be arrested and the only way to be out of prison and keep himself alive is hanging to the republican palace.

    Now that a wanted criminal who faces an arrest warrant has been nominated, where is he going to campaign and how without being arrested in south Sudan, Nuba Mtns, Ingessena, Darfur and the Far North?

    repondre message

  • 30 September 2009 07:38, by $iong mayom

    Foolish NCP party. Is this party brainless or what???? YES IT’S!!!!!!!!. How can they posibly nominate a criminal to represent their party????. This is why I say that the NCP IS a party run by a bunch of thugs who have no decency for human life. This party has no vision at all and that’s why Beshir is still the leader despite being fugitive wanted by the ICC. The criminal NCP should have growned Omar fuckshir the moment hi arrest was announced by the ICC. What’s the point of nominating a war criminal who can not travel to 95 percent of the World’s countries???????????. NCP PARTY IS A JOKE.

    repondre message

  • 30 September 2009 08:09, by Ahmed

    I want a president from North Sudan but not Al bashir!! I am getting tired of this guy..... We here in Khartoum are still suffering// I think another muslim president would be a good but not al bashir anymore

    repondre message

    • 30 September 2009 08:25, by Akol Liai Mager

      Take this into account Ahmed, Al Bashir said to the former US Envoy Andrew Natsio that; "He will be the last Arab, Muslim and northern leader to rule a united Old Sudan." I could interpret this statement as the next rulers will be African leaders should Sudan remain united, or there will be no Sudan, but 5 Sudans.

      But You have the freedom to read the situation, reject all indicators of the coming changes, or try to believe and live with reality.

      repondre message

    • 30 September 2009 08:39, by Gatjang

      Ahmed, I think you need someone from the South because North can not nominate 2 candidates. So join the squad in Juba.

      repondre message

      • 1 October 2009 00:13, by mohamad adam

        dear gatjong allow me to tell you personali and do not take it badly we in the north does not mind about races and tribes let the spla nominate any moslim from the south or any so called african sudanese and we shall raly after him provided that he comes with a clear aginda and assure moslims on their right of practicing their relegion including sharia law in the north freely and to be a true moslim whome we know and trust not like like the malik aggars who hates all the arab because his heart is broken 30 ywars back by an arab girl we need a moderate moslim southerner and you will see the over helming acceptance from arabs but what i know the splm is short sightede and they do not think beyond their foots and pockets

        repondre message

    • 30 September 2009 15:21, by mathem jech amer

      Ahmed & al southerners

      Mr.Ahmed, I think you don’t have other persons beside Bashir who can fit his shoes.Bashir besides his shortcomings, he did a lot in developing Khartoum more than the past presidents. He can be appreciated for that. He is doing a lot to make the city developed besides other presidents who are looking for personal wealth.

      I don’t think whether he is going to win despite difficulties found in the south.

      repondre message

  • 30 September 2009 08:40, by Kur

    They have buried their shame in their toilets. If they were people wi?thout shame, how can they ask a fugitive criminal to contest an election on their behalf?

    Kur

    repondre message

  • 30 September 2009 08:48, by Deng Wel Deng

    Nominating this fugitive to run for presidential election is nothing but just clear indication that NCP lobbies have burried this political party for ever in the pit.

    How,can criminal who is due to face court any time be elected candidate or is it becuase people lack courage to tell him to stepdown for the future of party and country.

    Mr Basher,cling to power will never protect you forever and for that matter criminals days are numbered and you will face justice no matter what.

    repondre message

    • 30 September 2009 10:10, by BUSTA 2

      Bashir is still capable of being President of Sudan!!

      That is great news though ICC has damaged his image we prayed that he will win the election since SPLM/A has not come up with Concrete vision for Sudan.

      Kiir prove to the Southerners that you can be a good man in 2010 leave alone 2011 where your days will come to an end of being a leader. We Southerners need a person who doesn’t have tribalism like you.

      Brother in Christ,

      Busta 2

      repondre message

      • 30 September 2009 15:22, by mathem jech amer

        Brother in Mohamed

        I think you are dreaming

        repondre message

    • 30 September 2009 10:12, by John Boy

      Please NCP do not blind fold Sudanese,How came some body indicted for crime is going to contest.

      repondre message

  • 30 September 2009 11:11, by Critic_Ngueny

    Why are you worry about his being nominated as a candidate? I don,t see any reason of you being worried.A lion that moves silently is the one that eat meat.We have to keep mum in lieu of talking too much, otherwise we are not going to be a good politicians.Anyway ,I am sure of myself,do you?

    Critic_Ngueny from Bor town

    repondre message

    • 30 September 2009 13:16, by Monyde Bai

      The NIF or what ever you call it is doomed, it is doomed and gloomed how can a self claimed party nominated a world wide known and wanted criminal to be their presidential candidate? Are they hopping the arabs and muslims primitivity or what? Because we know that the arab and muslims World has the most primitive and an civilized folks on earth? The arabs and muslims are bunches of paedeophiles and incests breeds who have sex with theirs brothers, sisters, nieces, neiphews and uncles.

      So it does not surprise me or any thought ful Sudanese to see them nominating a criminal who is wanted by the ICC because the arab community in Sudan is already is a community of criminals,by the criminals and for the criminals and the live by crime.
      Generally this is what they mean by being Mudesdesh or helter scatter in English.

      Arabs societies are not led or rules by democrats or honest peoples because they are thieves and criminals. Hence, they needs criminals, terrorists and thugs like them.

      Al Beshir, donot come to our African side of the Sudan such as Darfur, Nuba Mtns, Ingessena, South Sudan you will be arrested I gurranteed.

      repondre message

      • 30 September 2009 14:02, by Lokorai

        Thanks Busta,

        The challenge now is the SPLM, where is their presidential candidate after Mr. Kiir shied?

        Lokorai

        repondre message

        • 30 September 2009 15:14, by mikes

          IT’s something that very ashamful to the country like Sudan,
          to be lead by a criminal, so call Bashir!!!I hope all sudanese should stand up against such a moved ,and select another candidate for sudan presidency!!!

          repondre message

          • 30 September 2009 17:04, by Sudan virus

            For me, as a separatist, i say alleluia. I thanked all the NCP members for this development.

            No more united Sudan since the perpetrator of disunited and or destabilized Sudan is nominated to head Sudan again. He will rig the 2010 and 2011 election and we southerns declare unilateral independence.

            Now, i would like to hear from those who say NCP would be different in 2010 and do all the best interests of the Sudanese to attract them for unit.

            If not because of the CPA,i advise our holy Southern leaders not stand for election with world criminal wanted person.

            repondre message

            • 2 October 2009 11:27, by Thon

              By thon5.
              He! combrade bashier make sure that there is time for everything time for cry and time for laugh you the dictator who sent his militias to kill and rape the the marginalised people of Darfur and even the people of south sudan in 190s no way you will still face the court to verify your self you who has nothing to do with the develoment some part of sudan but to develop weapons for war shame on you muze.

              repondre message

s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

