Sudan starts trial of a top rebel involved in KHartoum attack

July 3, 2008 (KHARTOUM) — A top member of the Darfur rebel group that staged an unprecedented attack on Khartoum was in court on Thursday for the first time as Sudan stepped up trials of suspects arrested after the strike.

Abel Aziz Ashr in a picture distributed by the Sudanese security service following his arrest.

Abdel Aziz Ashr, the half-brother of Justice and Equality Movement (JEM) leader Khalil Ibrahim, appeared in North Khartoum court with seven other suspects for the start of a trial that could see him hanged if found guilty.

The suspects, all in civilian clothes, arrived at the heavily guarded courtroom that was also open to the press and lawyers, an AFP reporter said.

Sudan’s attorney general Salah Abu Zeid read out the indictment, accusing the suspects under criminal law and anti-terrorism legislation of orchestrating a terrorist attack on the capital.

Defence lawyer Satie Mohamed al-Haj told AFP after the hearing that the formation of the special court before which his clients had appeared was unconstitutional and did not guarantee their legal rights.

Ashur joined JEM in 2003 and headed its activities in Eritrea until 2005 when Sudanese-Eritrean relations improved after the signing of a peace agreement between north and south Sudan.

On June 18 Sudan put an initial 39 suspects on trial at special courts across the capital in the wake of the rebel attack that killed more than 222 people.

The JEM assault on Khartoum’s twin city of Omdurman on May 10 was the first time that decades-old regional unrest in Sudan reached the doorstep of government.

Special forces arrested Ashur on May 21 in New Halfa near the border with Eritrea. He is accused of taking part in the attack.

The United Nations says the death toll from five years of war, famine and disease in Darfur may be up to 300,000. Khartoum puts the toll at 9,000.

(AFP)

  • 5 July 2008 11:57, by Ajuong Ayany De puorgook

    Hmm! what are they trying to do court trail.do they really have justice in Khartoum.what i know is Koran and mosques in that devil city.Please my dear rebels in Darfur ,donnot loose hope continue with your course and you will achieved it in the long run.

    • 5 July 2008 22:08, by Michael Malual

      Dear Ajuong Ayany De puorgook,
      I am really very happy for your statement regarding Abdel Aziz that He was been arested by khartoum Government, everybody were superising because of that Man,we have relise that there is no court trail in Khartoum,

      We Southerns we don’t know that khartoum still mistreated Darfurien like Abdel Aziz but God will judge them accordingly,

      the world still asking you why are you mistreaded black African like Darfurien,

      the world will Judge you,

      thanks

  • 6 July 2008 10:57, by Wilson Kur Lual

    Where is the JUSTICE in this evil regime of NCP? Just kill him simply because, he is from Darfur and brother-in-law to Dr. Khalil.

    Never give the fight JEM

