Sudan, Bulgaria sign oil agreements

KHARTOUM, Jan 23, 2004 —The Bulgarian company Technoexport has signed oil contracts for Block 10, 11, 13, 14 ,15, in the north, in accordance with the geographical oil map which will be published within the next two days.
A delegation from Technoexport arrived yesterday [in Khartoum] and will hold meetings with officials to discuss the company’s investment in oil programmes, as well as the signing of some agreements.
The delegation will meet the ministers of investment, roads and transport, and will work in coordination with the southern states and the Southern Sudan support fund.
(ST)
